Liverpool midfielder set for permanent Anfield exit ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline – report

Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane is reportedly set to join Barnsley in a permanent deal, according to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce.

This news was also covered by the Echo, who went further by saying a seven-figure sum has been agreed with the Premier League champions.

Kane has been with the Reds for seven years, after swapping Bristol City’s Academy for ours in 2013 – but his time in Merseyside is set to end.

It’s good news for the young midfielder, who – at the age of 21 – should be at least thinking of finding a club where he’ll spend his best.

Kane can establish himself in Barnsley’s team, as he did at Doncaster Rovers in 2018-19 – something which won’t happen for him at Anfield.

It’s always a shame to see talented young players leave Liverpool, but if the Reds are indeed getting a seven-figure sum then it’ll work out well for all involved.

Back in 2018, alongside team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn, Kane was nominated for the illustrious Golden Boy award.

He’ll certainly be up for the challenge at Oakwell Stadium and we at Empire of the Kop are confident he’ll absolutely smash it in the Championship.