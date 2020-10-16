(Video) Klopp offers Alisson fitness update ahead of Merseyside Derby; Brazilian has taken “big steps”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an minor update on the fitness of star goalkeeper Alisson ahead of this weekend’s Merseyside Derby.

The Brazilian will definitely miss the trip to Goodison Park, but the boss seems positive about his No.1’s availability moving forward.

Adrian will stand-in for his team-mate for the next few weeks, and will be hoping to right the wrongs from our last outing at Villa Park in which we lost 7-2.

Klopp refuses to put a timeline on Alisson’s expected return, but says that he is happy with the “big steps” he’s taken so far.

