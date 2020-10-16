(Video) Reds love Thiago and Sadio Mane hugging clip from Melwood

Two world-class players will be back and available for Jurgen Klopp tomorrow: Thiago and Sadio Mane.

Both were absent from the 7-2 humbling we received at the hands of Aston Villa due to coronavirus, but the pair have finished their isolation periods, regained health and are almost certain starters.

They’ve been tearing it up at Melwood, too – and seem to be getting on very well – as this video below shows!

Mane is a certainty to start on the left-wing, despite Diogo Jota’s brilliant form on international duty – while we think Thiago will start as a no.6 with Fabinho dropping back to central defence.

Let’s see how Klopp decides to go, though.

