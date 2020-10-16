(Video) Reds love Thiago and Sadio Mane hugging clip from Melwood

Two world-class players will be back and available for Jurgen Klopp tomorrow: Thiago and Sadio Mane.

Both were absent from the 7-2 humbling we received at the hands of Aston Villa due to coronavirus, but the pair have finished their isolation periods, regained health and are almost certain starters.

They’ve been tearing it up at Melwood, too – and seem to be getting on very well – as this video below shows!

Mane is a certainty to start on the left-wing, despite Diogo Jota’s brilliant form on international duty – while we think Thiago will start as a no.6 with Fabinho dropping back to central defence.

Let’s see how Klopp decides to go, though.

sadio’s smile when he hugs thiago 💗💞💘💞💗 pic.twitter.com/vBP7LD3P5a — ari (@lfcxari) October 15, 2020

@Thiago6 be like: Hugs for you but

eyes on you ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VRFieuMpgS — Ashish_GIRI (@AshishG04016112) October 16, 2020

Life itself is your teacher, and you are in a state of constant learning.@Thiago6 Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/bj8EmuwEh1 — LFC greateset fan in GHANA 🇬🇭red till i die (@oldGHANAempire) October 15, 2020