(Video) Remembering when Sheamus trolled Manchester arena by singing YNWA

WWE star Sheamus is a huge Liverpool fan, if you didn’t already know – but he made sure a good portion of Manchester at least does!

Back in 2016 the big Irishman took a moment to serenade local wresting fans with a rendition of the Reds’ iconic anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’

It’s hilarious and exemplifies one of the reasons Sheamus is kept close to the hearts of Liverpool supporters.

You can tell it’s an old clip because there’s actually a crowd! Halcyon days.

Take a look at the video below (via WWE):