(Video) Thiago laughs at how good his own touch as he tricks Trent during Liverpool rondo

Footage of Thiago at Melwood is honestly a thing of beauty. The Spaniard, we’d argue, is our best player in terms of sheer technique – and it shines through during our small-sided passing drills.

His touch is perfect every time, and this clip from yesterday of James Milner admiring it went viral.

Today, there’s another one we like. It shows the Spaniard tricking Trent Alexander-Arnold during a rondo, that caused him and everyone else in the circle to laugh at the audacity and skill.

We really, really hope Thiago starts v Everton on Saturday – as we think his composure and ability to keep the ball relentlessly and find gaps between opposition lines will help us dominated the Premier League leaders at Goodison Park.