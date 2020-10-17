Gary Neville slates Pickford’s challenge on van Dijk, calls for a red card and penalty

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is in Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk’s corner after Jordan Pickford clattered the Dutchman early on in the Merseyside Derby.

VAR intervened and ruled the defender offside, meaning everything after that decision couldn’t be looked at – including the disgraceful challenge.

Tweeting during the game, Neville made his thoughts known by simply saying ‘pen / red card‘ – and that’s all that needs to be said, to be honest.

Pen / Red Card — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 17, 2020

You can watch a video of the incident here, and come to your own conclusions – but we think it’s a disgrace and can’t believe Pickford was somehow allowed to stay on the pitch.