(Image) James Pearce’s tweet proves Jordan Henderson’s winner should have stood

Posted by
(Image) James Pearce’s tweet proves Jordan Henderson’s winner should have stood

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson thought he’d scored the winner in the Merseyside Derby, only for it to be ruled out by VAR.

A call for offside was given and the midfielder’s goal was cruelly stricken, but there is strong evidence to suggest it should have stood.

In a photo taken by The Athletic’s James Pearce, a still taken from VAR’s screens shows Sadio Mane is actually marginally onside in the build-up.

It was a game filled with shocking decisions, but this one is perhaps the most ridiculous and a basic call to get right – and it’s cost us.

Take a look at the image below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top