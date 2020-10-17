Klopp says LFC may have “needed” 7-2 thrashing to shake things up ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Reds can use the 7-2 loss away at Villa Park as ammunition to shake things up.

Speaking ahead of the Merseyside Derby this weekend, the boss said his team may have “needed a proper knock in the middle of our face.”

Klopp was half-joking when he said it, as he was trying to look for positives to take from the embarrassing result against Aston Villa.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, the boss believes the players now need to keep their heads held high and build their confidence back up.

“I got the feeling more and more during the hours after the game that maybe, after all the positive things that happened to us, it needed a proper knock in the middle of our face to shake us through,” Klopp said. “I’m not 100 per cent sure about that — but that is the way I take it!

“Then it was OK because there is no other reason why 7-2 should be good. If it was, then it could have been the most important game of the season, so that is why we try to use it.

“You want a self-confident team. You don’t want a team that looks like it has got its heads down. But on the other side you don’t want to forget the game as well and the 7-2 result helps with that. We will not forget it.”

The boss is quite right – there are no real positives to take from getting battered 7-2, but there could be something to be said of bouncing back.

If the lads right the wrongs of Villa Park with a convincing win at Goodison, then we’re sure it’ll all quickly be forgotten.

Let’s not forget – despite the embarrassment of our last game – if we’re able to ruin Everton’s party, we’ll join them at the top of the table.

It’s time to put things in perspective and play like champions at the home of our most bitter rivals!