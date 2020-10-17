Piers Morgan nails it on Pickford’s disgraceful tackle on van Dijk with 17-word tweet

Virgil van Dijk was unfortunately forced to be removed from play early on in the Merseyside Derby, following a disgraceful challenge by Jordan Pickford.

The Everton goalkeeper clattered the Dutchman in his penalty area after the whistle had gone for offside, resulting in Joe Gomez replacing him less than ten minutes into the game.

The Merseyside Derby is one of the biggest fixtures in the football calendar, and of course loads of notable sport fans were watching along.

Piers Morgan was tweeting his thoughts as he watched along, and absolutely nailed it with a snappy 17-word tweet during the game.

Quote-retweeting a video of the incident, the multimedia presenter said ‘If Pickford did that in the street, he’d be arrested for assault. Ridiculous he wasn’t sent off.‘

If Pickford did that in the street, he'd be arrested for assault. Ridiculous he wasn't sent off. https://t.co/eNFBybzrbs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 17, 2020

The official line is that once the offside ruling was delivered, anything else that happened is no longer open for interpretation – it’s like it never happened.

But several others called for Pickford to be shown a red card and for a penalty to be given, including Manchester United legend Gary Neville, but no such decision was made.