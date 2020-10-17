Referee confirms Pickford should have been sent off for horror tackle on van Dijk

Jordan Pickford has come under a lot of heat since the Merseyside Derby, clattering Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and getting away with it.

The Dutchman was taken off with less than ten minutes on the clock, with Joe Gomez coming on to replace his seemingly injured team-mate.

The true extent of Virgil’s fitness is yet to be realised, but it’s expected there will be an update soon after the full-time whistle has gone.

Just prior to the horror challenge from Pickford, the match official called for offside – with VAR reaffirming the decision, but the goalkeeper went unpunished.

Speaking to the BT Sport commentary team, their very own in-house referee said that Everton’s No.1 should have been shown a red card and the offside is irrelevant.

BT’s in-house ref says that the fact Van Dijk was fouled in what turned out to be an offside position has no relevance on whether or not it should be a red. In his opinion it should have been a red. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) October 17, 2020

You can watch a video of the incident here, and come to your own conclusions – but we think it’s a disgrace and can’t believe Pickford was somehow allowed to stay on the pitch.