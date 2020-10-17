VAR didn’t even check Pickford’s challenge on van Dijk which forced LFC defender off with injury

As is always the way with Liverpool and Everton, a Merseyside Derby cannot go by without at least one controversial moment.

This time it arrived in the form of an aggressive challenge from Jordan Pickford on Virgil van Dijk, who was removed from play inside ten minutes.

The goalkeeper went in on the defender pretty hard, even after the whistle had gone for an offside call, absolutely clattering the Dutchman in the penalty area.

ESPN FC’s Dale Johnson claimed he had it confirmed the VAR (David Coote) didn’t even bother checking for the challenge on van Dijk and was too concerned with the offside.

Clarification on Pickford/Van Dijk…. we all get one wrong now and then. Pickford could have been sent off (probably should have been). Had it confirmed that the VAR, David Coote, did NOT check for a red card. Appears he was too concerned with the offside. #EVELIV — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) October 17, 2020

Obviously we’re going to side with Liverpool on this one, but it’s genuinely a disgrace that it wasn’t even looked at, with Virgil going off injured shortly after.

You can watch a video of the incident here, and come to your own conclusions – but we think it’s a disgrace and can’t believe Pickford was somehow allowed to stay on the pitch.