(Video) “Batman” trolls Everton by hanging hilarious banner outside Goodison ahead of Merseyside Derby

Everyone’s attention in Liverpool has now been switched to this weekend’s Merseyside Derby – and that includes Batman.

The Dark Knight has been seen filming scenes for an upcoming film in the city centre, and it’s sparked a lot of interest from residents.

So much so one Liverpool fan has dressed up as “Batman” and put a 1995 banner on the fences at Goodison Park ahead of the Derby.

Hello, Everton fans – before you call us hypocrites for calling out graffiti at Melwood but laughing at this banner, just remember what it takes to remove both of those things!

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Batman is a red :-) from LiverpoolFC

