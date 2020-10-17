(Video) “Everybody tells me it was not offside”: Klopp confused & upset after shocking refereeing

Speaking to the press after the stalemate at Goodison Park, Jurgen Klopp explained how he was confused and upset after recent decisions going against his players.

Most specifically, Jordan Henderson was denied a match-winner in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday afternoon as VAR ruled Sadio Mane was offside in the build-up play.

As can be seen in the screenshot in this article here, the forward was marginally onside.

After the full-time whistle had gone at Everton, the boss told the media that he’s not a happy man.

