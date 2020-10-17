(Video) Gomez’s reaction to Richarlison’s horror tackle on Thiago says it all

The Merseyside Derby is always a feisty affair and this weekend’s iteration of the historic rivalry was no different.

Less than ten minutes into the game, Virgil van Dijk was forced off through a supposed injury after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford went straight through him.

It was honestly a disgraceful challenge from England’s No.1, but it wasn’t the only one to speak of.

As the game began to wind down, Richarlison went in stoods-up on Thiago, nearly breaking the Spaniard’s leg, and the reaction of Joe Gomez perhaps says it better than any words could.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

Joe Gomez’s first reaction to the Richarlison foul is to drop to his knees. Was a shocker. pic.twitter.com/9jiOOSQbOj — Paul 🏆🔴 (@PauI16_) October 17, 2020

Alternative (and full) clip here.