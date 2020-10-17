(Video) “Good, James!”: Milner intercepts pass with his head in rondo drill to Robbo’s delight

(Video) "Good, James!": Milner intercepts pass with his head in rondo drill to Robbo's delight

James Milner is one of those players that’ll give his absolute all to make sure his team doesn’t concede a throw-in in the opposition half at 3-0 up.

He always offers 110% and that’s the same in training, with the 34-year-old setting the bar for every one of his team-mates who are his junior.

During a rondo drill at Melwood, the veteran midfielder intercepted a low ball by Joe Gomez with his head, much to the amusement of Andy Robertson.

The full-back shouted “good, James!” and they all shared a laugh.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV): and skip to 8:10:

Inside Training from LiverpoolFC

