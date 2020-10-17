(Video) Horror Pickford tackle sees van Dijk injured and shockingly goes unpunished

It wouldn’t be a Merseyside Derby without some controversy, would it?

Virgil van Dijk was taken off early for Liverpool following a disgraceful challenge by Jordan Pickford.

The England goalkeeper went in hard on the Dutchman after the whistle had gone for offside, clattering the No.4 in his penalty area.

Virgil was removed from play with less than ten minutes on the clock, replaced by Joe Gomez.

It’s astonishing no action was taken against Pickford, with even BT Sports’ commentary team saying it was such a bad challenge.

Take a look at the video below (via RMC/BT Sport):

Alternative link here.