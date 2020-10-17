(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides update on Virgil van Dijk – and it’s not good news for Liverpool fans

Virgil van Dijk picked up a serious-looking injury in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday afternoon, getting absolutely clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was a shocking excuse of a challenge, and you can see it again here if you missed it.

The Dutchman was taken off with less than ten minutes on the clock, replaced by team-mate Joe Gomez who served as an effective stand-in.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp offered a slight update on Virgil’s fitness, and concedes it doesn’t look good.

Take a watch of the video below: