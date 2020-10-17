(Video) Mane slams early chance beyond Pickford after brilliant build-up play by Robbo

Get in! Liverpool have taken the lead at Goodison Park within three minutes through Sadio Mane.
A lovely bit of play on the left flank afforded the Senegal superstar a chance inside Everton’s penalty area – and he slammed an effort home from close range.
Andy Robertson done well to create some space and whip a cross in to Mane, who made no mistake to make it 1-0 to Liverpool.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
The perfect start to the Merseyside derby for Liverpool 🔥
Sadio Mane finishes a wonderful team move just two minutes into the action at Goodison Park! pic.twitter.com/npk78b1eYj
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020
