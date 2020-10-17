(Video) Richarlison’s horrific tackle on Thiago that got him sent off

Everton were up for a fight in the Merseyside Derby this weekend, with Jordan Pickford injuring Virgil van Dijk and Richarlison getting a red card for a challenge on Thiago.

The goalkeeper didn’t face any consequences for clattering our No.4, despite BT Sport’s in-house referee claiming it should have been a sending off.

In the final minutes of the game, Richarlison threw himself stood-first into Thiago – but the referee did at least manage to find his red card on a second attempt.

It was needless from the Everton man, and it now likely means the midfielder will be forced to sit out the next few games – at the very least.

Take a watch of the tackle below (via BT Sport):

Joe Gomez’s first reaction to the Richarlison foul is to drop to his knees. Was a shocker. pic.twitter.com/9jiOOSQbOj — Paul 🏆🔴 (@PauI16_) October 17, 2020

Alternative link here.