(Video) Richarlison’s horrific tackle on Thiago that got him sent off

Posted by
(Video) Richarlison’s horrific tackle on Thiago that got him sent off

Everton were up for a fight in the Merseyside Derby this weekend, with Jordan Pickford injuring Virgil van Dijk and Richarlison getting a red card for a challenge on Thiago.

The goalkeeper didn’t face any consequences for clattering our No.4, despite BT Sport’s in-house referee claiming it should have been a sending off.

In the final minutes of the game, Richarlison threw himself stood-first into Thiago – but the referee did at least manage to find his red card on a second attempt.

It was needless from the Everton man, and it now likely means the midfielder will be forced to sit out the next few games – at the very least.

Take a watch of the tackle below (via BT Sport):

Alternative link here.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top