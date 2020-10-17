(Video) Salah scores 100th LFC goal in Merseyside Derby with half-volley out of nothing

Get in – the Egyptian King strikes again! Mo Salah has given Liverpool the lead over Everton at Goodison Park with a half-volley out of absolutely nothing.

The forward pounced on a loose ball just inside the Blues’ penalty area and slammed it well beyond a bewildered Jordan Pickford in goal.

It was brilliantly taken by Salah, who continues to prove just how deadly he is in front of goal, with his 100th for Liverpool!

Take a watch of the video below (via beIN/BT Sport):

Mo Salah: Reactions 9️⃣9️⃣ An instinctive first-time finish brings up his 100th Liverpool goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P6kooLzxEE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020