(Video) “Thiago, put the fear in them,” Robbo instructs midfielder at Melwood

A host of Liverpool stars have returned from intentional duty ahead of this weekend’s Merseyside Derby, including full-back Andy Robertson.

But Thiago Alcantara had remained in the North West during the fortnight period, after testing positive for COVID-19 the week prior.

The duo are now back at Melwood together and have been working on rondos, getting ready to face bitter rivals Everton on Saturday.

In one of the exercises, Robbo instructed Thiago to “put the fear in them.”

The Spaniard is a pass master, but it seems the full-back wants even more from his team-mate!

Take a look a the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4:10: