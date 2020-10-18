Liverpool ask Premier League to review use of VAR in Merseyside Derby – report

Liverpool have requested that the Premier League review the use of VAR in this weekend’s Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, but there were several questionable moments throughout.

One of two key issues was a lack of action against Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for clumsily clearing out Virgil van Dijk, forcing the defender off with an injury.

The second incident was what should have been Jordan Henderson’s match-winning goal – but it was ruled out as Sadio Mane was adjudged to be offside, despite replays showing otherwise.

According to the Guardian, Liverpool have now asked the Premier League to review the use of VAR at Goodison Park to get an explanation.

Simply having a virtual assistant doesn’t mean decisions are flawless, and since the introduction of the extra level of officiating we’ve never seen more controversy.

The VAR, David Coote, is only human and prone to errors – so the Reds are also interested in finding out the moment the replay was frozen to confirm offside to rule out Henderson’s goal.

Furthermore, the champions have asked which part of Mane’s body was deemed to be in an offside position.