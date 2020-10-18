Liverpool confirm van Dijk will undergo surgery; centre-half faces months out

Liverpool have confirmed that defender Virgil van Dijk is to undergo surgery after sustaining ACL damage, and could now miss most of the season.

The Dutchman was taken off early in the Merseyside Derby over the weekend, following a horrific challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

VAR has been heavily criticised following the incident, with no action taken against the England international as it was deemed a new phase of play.

A positive for Liverpool is that Joel Matip has now returned from injury and put in a more than convincing shift against Everton at Goodison Park.

MORE: Liverpool ask Premier League to review use of VAR in Merseyside Derby – report

Providing both Joe Gomez and the Cameroonian can stay fit, and with Fabinho as an emergency third-choice options, the Reds will crack on.

Liverpool are reluctant to put a time-frame on van Dijk’s eventual return, but it can now be expected he’ll miss the majority of the season.

It remains to be seen if any retrospective action will be taken against Pickford, but we’d urge supporters to not hold their breath on that one.