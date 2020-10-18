Liverpool send van Dijk to see a specialist amid fears of lengthy absence – report

Liverpool have sent star defender Virgil van Dijk to see a specialist after picking up a serious-looking injury in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby.

With only a few minutes on the clock, the centre-half was absolutely clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, resulting in Joe Gomez being brought on.

Speculation was rife last night that van Dijk could be out for a lengthy period of time with a knee injury, but the club say speculation isn’t helpful right now.

According to Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst, the Reds have sent the Dutchman to see a specialist consultant today and are hopeful of a clearer picture.

Thiago was also the victim of a nasty challenge, with Richarlison going in studs-up on the Spaniard in a reckless attempt to win possession near the half-way line.

The midfielder was able to see the game out, unlike the Everton forward who was shown a red card, with the incident taking place a few minutes from full-time.

There should be updates on both players in the coming days and we’ll be sure to keep you updated.