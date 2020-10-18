Liverpool sweat over van Dijk and Thiago’s fitness as star duo go for scans

Everton were looking for a scrap yesterday afternoon in the Merseyside Derby, with Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara coming away from Goodison Park with injures.

Somehow Jordan Pickford evaded any punishment for his clattering of our No.4 in the penalty area, but Richarlison saw red for his challenge on Thiago.

The Everton goalkeeper made a clumsy and aggressive attempt to take the ball from Virgil after the whistle had gone for offside, and he very nearly snapped his legs in half.

Unable to carry on, the centre-half was taken off shortly after and replaced by Joe Gomez. Later in the game, Richarlison went studs-up on Thiago in a 50/50 challenge and was shown a red card.

Both players were reeling in pain after the collisions, and the ever-reliable Paul Joyce confirmed shortly after full-time that they’ve gone for scans on suspected knee injuries.

Virgil knew immediately he was going to be unable to carry on, and speaking after the game Jurgen Klopp said the fact the Dutchman had to come off is a bad sign.

There should be updates on both players in the coming days and we’ll be sure to keep you updated.