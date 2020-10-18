(Photo) Virgil van Dijk leaves hospital on crutches after scan for knee injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk sustained an injury in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby, thanks to a clumsy and aggressive challenge from Jordan Pickford.

According to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce, the centre-half went for a scan straight after the game for a possible knee injury.

A photograph has emerged on social media which appears to be van Dijk leaving a hospital on crutches.

It’s impossible to confirm if it’s him, but he’d likely leave with crutches even if the injury is only minor. Take a look at the photograph below.

An update on the defender’s fitness (and Thiago’s) is expected in the coming days.