(Photo) Virgil van Dijk leaves hospital on crutches after scan for knee injury

Posted by
(Photo) Virgil van Dijk leaves hospital on crutches after scan for knee injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk sustained an injury in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby, thanks to a clumsy and aggressive challenge from Jordan Pickford.

According to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce, the centre-half went for a scan straight after the game for a possible knee injury.

A photograph has emerged on social media which appears to be van Dijk leaving a hospital on crutches.

It’s impossible to confirm if it’s him, but he’d likely leave with crutches even if the injury is only minor. Take a look at the photograph below.

An update on the defender’s fitness (and Thiago’s) is expected in the coming days.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top