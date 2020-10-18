Shearer nails it on Pickford’s horror tackle on van Dijk with comment on MOTD

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was left injured following a horrific challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby.

The centre-half was cleared out in the penalty area after the whistle had gone for offside, resulting Joe Gomez replacing the Dutchman inside the ten-minute mark.

The match officials didn’t see a reason to book Pickford and the game went on without a VAR check.

Speaking during his appearance on BBC’s Match of the Day, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer thinks the Everton goalkeeper should have been shown a red card.

Alan Shearer on MOTD on Pickford/Van Dijk: "It was an awful challenge, terrible. The first mistake is Michael Oliver doesn't spot it. Then how can the VAR not recommend that the ref have another look at it? It's a clear red card." — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 17, 2020

Needless to say, we completely agree with the former England international and are dumbfounded as to how Pickford has got away with it.

Liverpool are now sweating over the fitness of van Dijk and Thiago, as the Spaniard was the victim of a dangerous studs-up challenge from Richarlison.

Both players were reeling in pain after the collisions, and the ever-reliable Paul Joyce confirmed shortly after full-time that they’ve gone for scans on suspected knee injuries.

Virgil knew immediately he was going to be unable to carry on, and speaking after the game Jurgen Klopp said the fact the Dutchman had to come off is a bad sign.