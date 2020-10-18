(Video) Compilation of all 100 goals Mo Salah has scored for Liverpool is a glorious watch

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal for the Reds in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

The milestone was overshadowed by VAR controversy, but it’s one that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Salah is now Liverpool’s eighth-highest goal-scorer of all-time, behind only Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Michael Owen and John Barnes.

If he continues at his ridiculous rate, Mo could surpass King Kenny within the next three seasons!

A compilation of all 100 of Salah’s goals emerged on social media last night and it’s a joy to watch. Take a look: