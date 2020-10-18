(Video) Liverpool fans will drool over Thiago’s outrageous no-look pass

Thiago Alcantara played in his first Merseyside Derby yesterday, but it unfortunately ended poorly – with the Spaniard picking up an injury thanks to a nasty challenge by Richarlison.
But that shouldn’t distract too much from our No.6’s performance, who pulled the strings in our midfield throughout the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.
Watch Thiago’s full highlights from the Derby here
One moment really stood out, as Thiago dropped a no-look pass to Sadio Mane in the build-up for Jordan Henderson’s disallowed 92nd-minute goal.
It’s a shame we can’t truly celebrate this moment because of the ref’s ruling – but that shouldn’t stop us from enjoying it and recognising the talent we have on our hands.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
Bigger things from yesterday's game to talk about, but this no-look pass by Thiago was outrageous 👏pic.twitter.com/iZh4jO0dM4
