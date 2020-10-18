(Video) Matip’s best bits from Everton show he can step up in van Dijk’s absence | aerial dominance, aggression & big tackles

Joel Matip made his long awaited return to the Liverpool team in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby, but it wasn’t a good outing for team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman was removed with less than ten minutes on the clock after a poor challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Joe Gomez replaced van Dijk and put in a solid shift, but Matip showed he’s capable of being more than third-fiddle at Liverpool with a solid display.

As pointed out by the Tactical Times, the Cameroonian showed the kind of positional sense, aggression, and aerial dominance to remind Liverpool they have another fantastic centre back.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sport):