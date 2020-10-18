(Video) Robbo ridicules VAR after Merseyside Derby; says Mane’s “toenail was offside”

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park by Everton, but that really doesn’t tell the full story.
The champions were denied a 92nd-minute Jordan Henderson winner, but it was ruled out after VAR adjudged Sadio Mane to be in an offside position in the build-up play.
In a post-match interview, full-back Andy Robertson ridiculed the decision by saying “I think Sadio’s toenail was offside.”
It’s honestly ridiculous at this point – a week doesn’t go by without another controversial decision at the hands of VAR – something’s gotta give.
Take a watch of Robbo’s reaction below (via LFC TV):
LOOOL ‘think sadio’s tonail was offside’ pic.twitter.com/PGpNHy0LA7
— Thiago Alcantara ➐ (@lfcxari) October 17, 2020
