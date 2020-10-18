(Video) Thiago’s best bits from Everton shows he’ll take LFC to a new level: tidy passing, neat dribbling & big tackles

Liverpool are currently sweating over the fitness of both Thiago and Virgil van Dijk after a couple of nasty challenges from Richarlison and Jordan Pickford.
Ignoring the potential injury-causing tackle in the last five minutes, the Spaniard showed his class throughout the Merseyside Derby.
Intelligent passing, tidy dribbling and a few big tackles were highlights from a glittering overall performance from Thiago – let’s hope he’s fit to play again very soon!
Take a watch of the video below (via Canal+):
