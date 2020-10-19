Great news: Alisson should be back from injury next week, reports reliable journalist

Liverpool fans were blessed with a positive update after one of the worst days we’ve had in recent months, with goalkeeper Alisson said to be close to returning from injury.

Virgil van Dijk is now confirmed to be facing an extended period on the sidelines, so this bit of news – via The Athletic’s James Pearce – is very welcome indeed.

In his report, the reputable Liverpool FC journalist writes ‘Alisson is close to returning to training and as long as there’s no reaction, he should be back in goal before the end of October.‘

In light of van Dijk’s injury, knowing our No.1 goalkeeper is on the mend and looking like getting back into the team ahead of time is brilliant.

(Video) Thiago spotted leaving hospital – Liverpool fans will want to see this

Midfielder Thiago is also facing a fight to be fit for the Reds’ upcoming fixtures, after sustaining an injury in the Merseyside Derby over the weekend.

Everton’s Richarlison thought it was a good idea to go studs-up on the Spaniard near the half-way line and completely clatter him.

Thiago has visited a hospital in Liverpool – an update on his fitness is expected to arrive either today or tomorrow.