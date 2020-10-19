(Image) Trent makes his feelings on VAR known with snappy three-word post

Liverpool were hard done by in the Merseyside Derby over the weekend, with Jordan Pickford escaping punishment for a horrific challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

The Everton goalkeeper clattered the Dutchman in the penalty area after the whistle had gone for offside, resulting in an injury for the defender.

Match officials didn’t see a reason to give a card and the game moved on without van Dijk, who was replaced by Joe Gomez before the tenth minute.

A short while after the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram to share his thoughts on VAR after the shocking scenes at Goodison Park.

Take a look at the image below (and check out the caption):