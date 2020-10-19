(Images) EFC duo Digne & Allan find the funny side of Richarlison’s horror tackle on Thiago

Everton duo Lucas Digne and Allan have somehow found the funny side of Richarlison almost breaking Thiago’s leg during the Merseyside Derby.
In a post on Instagram, the full-back shared a Photoshop’d image of him taking the red card out of referee Michael Oliver’s back pocket with the caption ‘I tried to do my best‘ with a laughing emoji.
In the replies, new signing Allan can be seen enjoying the inappropriate joke.
Given fellow pro Virgil van Dijk is now in need of an operation following a clash with Jordan Pickford from the same game, you’d think they’d be able to read the room a bit better…
Take a look at the images below:
Digne sees the funny side of Richarlison nearly breaking someone’s leg.
Classy. pic.twitter.com/OUAgcjB7I2
— The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 19, 2020
Little rat Allan too… pic.twitter.com/DWBH8UZNaS
— Jamie (@LFC_JAMlE) October 19, 2020
