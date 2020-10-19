Paul Joyce provides update on Joel Matip’s fitness; confirms defender underwent a scan

Rumours were rife this morning that Liverpool defender Joel Matip had suffered an injury during the Merseyside Derby and had visited a hospital.

While a video did surface online of the Cameroonian going into Spire in Merseyside, it seems suggestions of anything serious are wide of the mark.

Paul Joyce helped ease the nerves of Liverpool fans who had seen the clip by confirming Matip had been for a scan on Saturday – but nothing serious was detected.

See the well-sourced journalist’s tweet below:

Liverpool's Joel Matip underwent a scan on Saturday, no major issue was detected. Jurgen Klopp must assess whether to start the defender against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 19, 2020

Liverpool have confirmed fellow defender Virgil van Dijk is to undergo surgery after sustaining ACL damage, and could now miss most of the season.

The Dutchman sustained the horrific injury in the Merseyside Derby, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford going in hard on the Dutchman in the penalty area.

Providing both Joe Gomez and Matip can stay fit, and with Fabinho as an emergency third-choice options, the Reds will crack on for now.

Liverpool are reluctant to put a time-frame on van Dijk’s eventual return, but it can now be expected he’ll miss the majority of the season given the severity of his injury.