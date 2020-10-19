Pickford will not receive punishment; VAR deem tackle on Virgil not worthy of a red card – report

Jordan Pickford will not receive any disciplinary action after putting in a clumsy and aggressive challenge on Virgil van Dijk, leaving the defender needing surgery on his ACL.

The incident happened during the Merseyside Derby over the weekend, with the duo colliding with less than ten minutes on the clock.

Joe Gomez was brought on to replace the injured van Dijk, but Pickford got away with it – the referee didn’t call for a foul and VAR didn’t even review the challenge.

The Everton goalkeeper was able to finish the game and make a number of crucial saves, earning the Premier League leaders a point at home against the champions.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, a typically reliable source, Pickford will not face any retrospective action as his challenge on van Dijk is deemed not worthy of a red card.

While we at Empire of the Kop are proud Liverpool fans, we do try to see things from both sides and aren’t shy of calling out our own when they’re in the wrong…

That being said, we can’t even begin to understand how there has been a review of Pickford’s horrific tackle on van Dijk and no action will be taken against the goalkeeper.

It’s nothing short of a disgrace.