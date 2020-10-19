Thiago sends classy message to van Dijk after confirmation the centre-half needs surgery

New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara has sent a classy message to team-mate Virgil van Dijk, after the defender sustained a horrific injury in the Merseyside Derby.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford went in hard on the Dutchman in the penalty area, after the whistle had already gone for offside.

The match officials saw no reason to take action against the England international and the game carried on, with Joe Gomez replacing the injured van Dijk.

It was confirmed last night that the centre-half will need surgery before he can play again, and will now probably miss the majority of the season.

Virgil took to social media to share a message to fans in light of the news, and tributes have been pouring in for the 29-year-old superstar.

Not least from his own team-mates, with several Liverpool players showing their support for the Dutchman – including new signing Thiago.

Quote-retweeting van Dijk on Twitter, the Spaniard said ‘Get well soon, bro!‘ and dropped in a little flexed bicep emoji for good measure.

Thiago is also facing a spell on the sidelines after a nasty studs-up challenge by Richarlison, but there have been no details released on his fitness yet.