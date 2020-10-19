(Video) Carra defends Pickford after Virgil is ruled out for months; says he didn’t intentionally injure LFC star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has astonishingly moved to defend Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has left Virgil van Dijk needing surgery on his ACL.

Speaking to Sky Sports from experience, the former defender explained that professionals don’t intend to injure other players on purpose.

We at EOTK disagree with Carra – we think Pickford did try to hurt van Dijk, but not to the extent of the reality.

The Merseyside Derby has so many fouls and red cards, that level of aggression is sometimes encouraged, but a clumsy challenge by the Everton goalkeeper has cost one of the world’s best players a season of his career.

Have a listen of Carra’s argument below (via Football Daily):