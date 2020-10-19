(Video) Joel Matip spotted entering hospital – but Liverpool fans shouldn’t be worried

A video of Joel Matip entering Spire Hospital in Merseyside surfaced online on earlier today and it panicked many Liverpool fans on social media, but it was a little misleading.

The clip was initially shared by @exLFCemployee03 on Twitter – but they failed to mention that it was actually from Saturday afternoon.

Paul Joyce later confirmed the defender underwent a scan, but nothing serious was picked up and now Jurgen Klopp will need to assess his options.

Take a watch of the video below: