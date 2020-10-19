(Video) Joel Matip spotted at Liverpool hospital amid growing injury concerns at Anfield

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has seemingly got some fitness issues as the centre-half has been spotted entering a hospital in Merseyside.

This comes the day after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the majority of the season with an ACL injury, following a horrific challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

If Matip is indeed injured, it leaves Liverpool with only one recognised senior centre-half in Joe Gomez – not at all an ideal situation for Jurgen Klopp.

Take a watch of the video below: