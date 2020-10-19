(Video) Joel Matip spotted at Liverpool hospital amid growing injury concerns at Anfield

(Video) Joel Matip spotted at Liverpool hospital amid growing injury concerns at Anfield

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has seemingly got some fitness issues as the centre-half has been spotted entering a hospital in Merseyside.

This comes the day after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the majority of the season with an ACL injury, following a horrific challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

If Matip is indeed injured, it leaves Liverpool with only one recognised senior centre-half in Joe Gomez – not at all an ideal situation for Jurgen Klopp.

