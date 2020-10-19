(Video) The funny Out of Context Matip moment we all missed in the Merseyside Derby

The Merseyside Derby over the weekend brought forward a lot of talking points, with heated debate coming from both sides of Stanley Park.

The bottom line is – two Everton players injured two Liverpool players and two red cards should have been given, but only one was produced.

But there was one funny moment that went under the radar at the time…

There is an account on Twitter called ‘No Context Joel Matip‘ which highlights our centre-half’s quirks and it has over 30,000 followers.

The trip to Goodison Park brought another moment to add to their reel as the big man sped-walked over to the scene like a concerned parent after Thiago was clattered by Richarlison.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):