(Video) Thiago spotted leaving hospital – Liverpool fans will want to see this

Liverpool star Thiago has been spotted leaving a hospital in Merseyside after sustaining an injury away at Goodison Park over the weekend.

The midfielder was clattered in the shins by Everton’s Richarlison, who thought a studs-up challenge near the half-way line was a good idea.

Thiago was able to finish the game, but looked to be in some level of discomfort at the time.

A video has now emerged online of the Spaniard leaving a hospital in Merseyside, and he can be seen walking a little gingerly – hopefully he’s okay!

Take a watch of the video below: