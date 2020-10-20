Battle of Giants: Rivalry Between the Two Most Successful Clubs

Just several short weeks after the end of the delayed 2019/20 season, this year’s Premier League is well underway. At the beginning of the season, odds for the outright win were divided between the reigning champions Liverpool F.C. and the narrow favorite Manchester United. Now, after a series of exciting matches, the head-to-head for the League win between the long-term rivals appears to be inevitable.

For fans of the North-West Derby, this season is shaping up to be another landmark notch in the over a century-long history of competition shared between the two clubs. What it boils down to is who will win the 21st League title first and what will it take to secure that top-flight spot?

Historic Opposition

Just 56km apart, Liverpool and Manchester seem destined for a healthy amount of contention geographically. Since their founding, the respective clubs have grown into two of the highest-earning and most supported English football teams in the world. Ironically, the intense competition between the teams–and the cities themselves–has most likely helped to fuel their success, creating an exciting rivalry that is easy to invest in.

A Rivalry Beyond the Game

This is a stand-off that goes back far before the Premier League, beginning with the industrial revolution when both cities were rapidly growing and vying to represent North England. Centuries of taking turns unseating each other as successful market hubs and often facing the same regional struggles cemented the present-day football rivalry between the two clubs.

Beginnings in the Sport

Manchester United was the first to found their team in 1878 in Newton Heath, followed shortly by Liverpool in 1892. In their first season in the Second Division, Liverpool played to the title undefeated. They then followed that up with a test match against the Newton Heath team for their place in First Division: they beat them 2-0.

This would be just the start of a routine title tag-team for Manchester United and Liverpool, as they would both go on to win an impressive laundry list of trophies and titles. Manchester leads in total trophies with 66 over Liverpool’s 64, while Liverpool carries double the European championships of Manchester United. In this year’s Premier League, the two are competing for the League title, of which Manchester has 20 and Liverpool has 19. If Liverpool can claim it, it will finally put them neck and neck with Manchester.

Tipping the Scales

Last season, The Reds set several records including the most consecutive wins and nearly beating Manchester United’s record for highest points scored in a season, winning Premier League earlier than any other team by games played. Even with their strong performance, many speculated Manchester United would be the favorite to win the 20/21 season.

As matches go on, those predictions teeter back and forth. For bookmakers and bettors alike, the uncertainty will make for a memorable season. If long-time gamblers or live casino goers don’t want to miss out on the excitement, now is the time to get in on the action. Both teams have a rich and thriving history on the field; the deciding factor now rests on the current line up and whether the players and managers can tap into that history.

Sign on Advantage

Jurgen Klopp has made headlines in past years for securing names like Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, and Mo Salah, but having an eye for mid-table talents like Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum has been just as valuable. United added some favorable names to the roster last year with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Bruno Fernandes, but they still have some catching up to do.

Positional Lead

Alisson Becker remains Liverpool’s saving grace as a goalkeeper (as long as he stays on his feet) while David de Gea and Dean Henderson put Manchester on equal ground. So far Liverpool seems to have the advantage when it comes to defenders, and The Red Devils’ Luke Shaw struggles to find momentum while Harry Maguire works to compensate without a reliable center-back.

Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, and Bruno Fernandes have given United the edge on the midfield, outpacing Liverpool. The triple threat that is Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, and Roberto Firmino make up The Reds’ frontline and will be quite the force this year, although that may change in seasons following.