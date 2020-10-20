Gary Neville is loving van Dijk’s injury and how it’ll confirm Liverpool as only ‘one time PL winners’

Gary Neville seems to be getting an awful lot of pleasure out of Virgil van Dijk’s injury, which we find a little strange.

We actually like his punditry and his analysis quite a lot, but the sourness on display here is a little grim, especially considering the severity of VVD’s ACL, the farcical nature of the lack of punishment for Jordan Pickford and the manner in which the Dutchman is set for possibly career defining surgery, soon.

Neville sent out two tweets, both aimed at Jamie Carragher, in which he told his colleague to discuss Liverpool as ‘one time PL winners’ on Monday Night Football – before declaring Carra’s analysis that LFC may not now win the PL ‘as a real thing of beauty’.

Anyone who watched the Merseyside Derby will know that without van Dijk, Liverpool still dominated the country’s in-form side at their own ground – and will not by lying down for anybody this season.

We’re still backing them to win the title – and it’ll be all the sweeter with all the glee from rivals following Saturday’s clash.

£14.95

Big picture

Aguero

Van dijk / Pickford

Liverpool one time PL winners

United 4-1

Why I’m not in again

🙏 https://t.co/Dyu6Olo9sE — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 19, 2020