James Pearce expects Liverpool to sign someone in January – but other clubs could take advantage

Liverpool are in dire need of a new senior centre-half as soon as possible, with Virgil van Dijk now out for most of the season with an ACL injury.

In light of Dejan Lovren’s move away from Anfield this summer, Jurgen Klopp surely would have been seeing who was available anyway.

As urged by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, the Reds are now likely to act in the January transfer window and bring in a new centre-half.

Renowned journalist James Pearce has said he would be surprised if the Premier League champions don’t sign someone this winter.

Speaking to TV 2 Sporten, the Athletic writer believes Jurgen Klopp took a risk going into the new season with just three senior centre-backs.

“I will be surprised if they do not sign someone in January. I do not envisage a situation where they play the whole season with the squad they have now,” he said.

“The reality is that Van Dijk is irreplaceable, and Liverpool just have to fight on with what they have. But it is asked if they do not regret that they did not replace Dejan Lovren this summer, it was a risky game

“Although Lovren was not the most popular player at Anfield, he made important contributions. They took a risk when they chose to go into this season with one stop less.”

With clubs all across Europe well aware Liverpool will be desperate going into the next transfer window, prices are going to be artificially inflated.

Luckily, with the Reds said to have been looking at central defenders over the last few months, it’s likely Klopp has already identified his targets.

Whether a deal for any player can be agreed in January remains to be seen, but with an injury to such a crucial player like van Dijk, Liverpool may be forced to pull one out of the hat.