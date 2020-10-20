LFC predicted XI v. Ajax: Klopp to get creative in midfield following double injury scare

Liverpool are up against Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday night in the group stages of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp may have to get a little creative, following Virgil van Dijk’s injury and fitness scares for Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.

It’s hard to predict what eleven players the boss will go for at the very best of times, but here’s how we think the Reds will line up…

MORE: Thiago sends classy message to van Dijk after confirmation the centre-half needs surgery

In goal will be Adrian with Alisson still on the mend, but it shouldn’t be too long before the Brazilian is back.

A back four of Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold seems likely, given the latest on Matip’s fitness.

With that in mind, a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum is almost nailed-on to start, with Ajax probably coming too soon for Thiago and Naby Keita.

Up top will be the usual suspects – Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – we can’t see Klopp wanting to mix things up too much where he doesn’t have to.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Adrian, Gomez, Fabinho, Robbo, Trent, Hendo, Milner, Gini, Mane, Salah, Firmino