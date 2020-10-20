Liverpool dealt blow as star duo miss training ahead of Champions League clash with Ajax

Liverpool duo Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are set to sit out the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Ajax on Wednesday night.

According to the Mirror’s Dave Maddock, Fabinho is favoured to start alongside Joe Gomez in the heart of the Premier League champions’ defence.

Both Thiago and Matip have seemingly picked up their injures in the feisty Merseyside Derby on Saturday afternoon, but it’s stressed they’re not thought to be serious.

Liverpool are said to be cautious of upcoming schedule and can’t risk making things worse, after Virgil van Dijk picked up a horrific long-term injury at the weekend.

The Reds’ squad are set to travel to Amsterdam today ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

In other (and happier) news, Naby Keita has taken part in training at Melwood earlier this week, after being absent since returning from international duty, and should be available for selection.

It’s a major boost for Jurgen Klopp, who will now have to change up his midfield plans for Ajax, with Fabinho seemingly being forced into defence and Thiago missing out.