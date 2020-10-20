Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott heavily studied Blackburn Rovers before agreeing to loan deal

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott made a surprise domestic deadline day move to Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

With Xherdan Shaqiri sticking around at Anfield this summer spending a year at Ewood Park makes perfect sense for the teenager.

Elliott didn’t initially leap at the chance, it has been revealed – he heavily studied Blackburn as a club and team before agreeing to the move.

Speaking to Rovers’ official website, the 17-year-old spoke about his ambitions for the upcoming season and how he’s excited for it.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’d like to thank Rovers for giving me the opportunity to come here and show everyone what I can do,” Elliott said.

“It’s a really good club and I’m really looking forward to getting started. I’m really happy to be here.

MORE: Carragher urges Liverpool to sign £54m centre-half in January after van Dijk’s injury

“I was excited when I heard of the interest. I wanted to see what the club was all about so I watched a couple of games and researched everything about the club and the squad, to see the competition in my position.

“The team have got off to a great start and hopefully we can reach the end goal by getting promoted to the Premier League. Rovers is my club, I need to work hard and I will be doing all I can to help us back to the Premier League.”

The youngster seems to have a good head on his shoulders, going off his comments in his first interview as a Blackburn Rovers player.

The fact that he took the time to check out who he’s up against in terms of competition in the squad shows the lad has bags of ambition.

Hopefully he can get a few games in for one of the Championship’s top-end teams this season, it’ll help his development to no end.

Elliott is slated to return to Anfield next summer, when he’ll be chomping at the bit to make a name for himself.