(Photo) Liverpool given major boost as midfielder returns to training ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool have been given a significant boost as Naby Keita returned to training at Melwood earlier this week, as the man himself has shared a snap on Instagram.

The Guinean was out of action after returning from international duty and hadn’t taken part in preparations for upcoming fixtures.

Keita’s return couldn’t come at a better time, with Liverpool potentially without Thaigo, who will be assessed ahead of the Champions League game with Ajax.

Take a look at the photo below: